The NBU reported that there is currently no way to financially restrict tax evaders

Today, there is no possibility to financially restrict tax evaders within the legal framework. This was reported by the First Deputy Governor of the National Bank Kateryna Rozhkova on the air of "Panyuta.Sumyntsi", UNN reports.

She emphasized that information about each individual who is a member of a bank may be disclosed only in certain cases, in most cases by a court decision.

"I want to believe that it will not come to that. We position ourselves as a digital country, and I don't think we should resort to such financial repression, other mechanisms should be used. And the databases that our military commissariats have, the mobilization plans, show that this can be achieved in a civilized way," Rozhkova said.

Earlier, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi saidthat the regulator had taken note of the draft law on mobilization and added: "If necessary, we will take part in the discussion."