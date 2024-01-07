ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104184 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114034 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144462 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140774 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177937 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285236 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178309 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167318 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148902 views

The NBU reported that there is currently no way to financially restrict tax evaders

The NBU reported that there is currently no way to financially restrict tax evaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39884 views

Kateryna Rozhkova stated that there is no legal way to financially restrict tax evaders, and disclosure of information is made by court order.

Today, there is no possibility to financially restrict tax evaders within the legal framework. This was reported by the First Deputy Governor of the National Bank Kateryna Rozhkova on the air of "Panyuta.Sumyntsi", UNN reports.

She emphasized that information about each individual who is a member of a bank may be disclosed only in certain cases, in most cases by a court decision.

"I want to believe that it will not come to that. We position ourselves as a digital country, and I don't think we should resort to such financial repression, other mechanisms should be used. And the databases that our military commissariats have, the mobilization plans, show that this can be achieved in a civilized way," Rozhkova said.

Add

Earlier, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi saidthat the regulator had taken note of the draft law on mobilization and added: "If necessary, we will take part in the discussion." 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising