The National Guard destroyed 2 "shed tanks" of Russians

In the Luhansk direction, soldiers of the operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Rubezh" destroyed 2 enemy "shed tanks". This was announced in a telegram by the commander of the National Guard Alexander Pivnenko, reports UNN.

Details

He stressed that the effective work of our units to reduce enemy armored vehicles gives good results.

The video shows the results of the work of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Rubezh". This is the destruction of 2 more "shed tanks" these days. commander of the National Guard Alexander Pivnenko

Also, over the past day, the guards destroyed 1 tank, 4 V's, 7 units of automobile equipment, 2 BC warehouses, and 7 artillery systems along the front line.

