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NABU and SAPO undertook to promote the Sternenko Foundation, to which millions from corruption cases are being directed — Kravets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

NABU and SAPO agreed to promote the foundation and not to control its procurements. The foundation has already received UAH 56.89 million under anti-corruption agreements.

NABU and SAPO undertook to promote the Sternenko Foundation, to which millions from corruption cases are being directed — Kravets

Lawyer Rostyslav Kravets published a memorandum that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko signed on November 5 with the private charitable foundation “Sternenko’s Community,” UNN reports.

According to the lawyer, the most interesting issue is what obligations the anti-corruption agencies assumed:

  • clause 2.1.2. NABU and SAPO will disseminate information about the foundation, its projects, and fundraising campaigns. In other words, they will effectively promote a specific private charitable organization;
    • clauses 3.7 and 4.3. The foundation’s reports do not constitute control or supervision. SAPO does not assume responsibility for the quality, condition, or use of the purchased property;
      • clause 7.1. The settlement of disagreements between the parties is to be based on the principles of “mutual benefit.”

        Let us recall that SAPO itself confirmed that the foundation has already received UAH 56.89 million under anti-corruption agreements. And under the agreement concerning Serhiy Pashynskyi approved by the HACC, in the case involving UAH 817 million in damages caused to the state, UAH 400 million was allocated to the “Come Back Alive” foundation, while UAH 100 million was allocated to the “Sternenko’s Community” foundation. The memorandum contains no answers as to who checks the justification of procurement prices, possible conflicts of interest, or the ultimate use of the funds.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Politics
        charity
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine