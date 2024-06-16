The moment will come when we will have to talk to Russia - Kuleba

Ukraine understands that there will come a time when it will need to talk to Russia, but Ukraine's position will be very clear - not to allow Russia to speak the language of ultimatums. This was stated during a briefing by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports .

Details

The time will come when we will need to talk to Russia. But our position is very clear: we will not allow Russia to speak in the language of ultimatums, as it is doing now. Putin's latest ultimatum did not arouse any appetite at the summit, because everyone understands that it was done with one simple goal in mind - to create a PR wave for himself on the eve of the summit. In Russia, they realized that the summit was going to be big and successful, so they had to interrupt it with something. They used a "political nuclear weapon" in the person of Putin. He had to personally try to disrupt our summit. He failed, so his positions are not taken seriously - Kuleba said.

He noted that there were two fundamental mistakes in Putin's statements: the first was the language of ultimatums, and the second was the unthinkable demand that a sovereign state leave its own sovereign territories.

This Summit is based on a formula for peace. Yesterday and today, no alternative plans were considered - Kuleba added.

Recall

Ukraine's position on the return of prisoners of war is clear and precise. This is an exchange based on the formula "all for all". As for children and civilian hostages, they must be returned unconditionally in accordance with the Geneva Convention and international law.