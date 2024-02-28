The Ministry of Internal Affairs told about fraudsters who call pensioners posing as employees of the Pension Fund

Fraudsters are calling IDP pensioners, posing as employees of the Pension Fund and asking for bank information, allegedly for identification and continuation of payments. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

Fraudsters call pensioners and introduce themselves as employees of the Pension Fund. They ask for banking information. This is allegedly necessary for identification and continuation of payments - the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The Pension Fund noted that they do not use such information in the identity verification process, and that this is not provided for in any regulatory document.

The fund also emphasized that the procedure for identifying pensioners who are internally displaced persons is carried out in person, using the Diia. Signature or via video conferencing.

The Ministry gave advice on how to protect yourself from intruders:

end the conversation. If necessary, contact the Pension Fund and the bank's support service to clarify the necessary details;

do not disclose bank card details: number, expiration date, CV codes, PIN codes, password for online banking, passwords and codes sent by SMS;



if you were careless enough to pass the data to fraudsters, immediately block the card;



report the fraud to the police.



Recall

Fraudsters hacked into the accounts of the Ombudsman's Officeto offer families of prisoners of war to "include" their relatives in the lists in exchange for money.