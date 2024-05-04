The Ministry of Health told how doctors should determine fitness or unfitness for military service

The criteria for unfitness for military service in wartime cover 86 groups of diseases with more than 5,000 diagnoses. At the same time, fitness or unfitness is determined based on the degree of impairment. This was stated by Oksana Sukhorukova, Director of the Health Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

She said that the criteria for fitness for military service are divided into diseases and degrees of impairment.

There are 86 groups in the order, in which more than 70 items include "unfit" items, with more than 5,000 diagnoses. Each group can be either fully fit or completely unfit, depending on the degree of impairment - Oksana Sukhorukova said.

She cited a specific disease as an example.

For example, if a person has a history of ulcers, and only a scar remains at the moment, such a person is fit. And if the ulcer was complicated and surgery was performed to remove a significant part of the stomach, such a person is not eligible. People with amputations at any level, except for the hand, foot and fingers, are also ineligible. A person with the absence of one eye or blindness in one eye is ineligible - she said.

On May 4, an order of the Ministry of Defense amending the regulation on the military medical commission in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which determines fitness for military service in the presence of certain diagnoses, comes into force.

According to the order, in particular, citizens with untreatable infectious diseases, viral infectious diseases of the central nervous system, viral infectious skin lesions, protozoan diseases, and helminthic diseases are recognized as unfit for military service.

At the same time, in mid-May, Ukraine will start repeated medical examinations of those who are partially fit for military service, as the president signed Law No. 10313, which cancels the conclusion of the Military Medical Commission "partially fit".

Cancellation of the status of "limitedly fit": Defense Ministry explains what awaits military and persons liable for military service