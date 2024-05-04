ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101245 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154136 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254100 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174922 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166030 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148436 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227920 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

The Ministry of Health told how doctors should determine fitness or unfitness for military service

The Ministry of Health told how doctors should determine fitness or unfitness for military service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25127 views

The criteria for determining fitness or unfitness for military service in wartime cover 86 groups of diseases with more than 5,000 diagnoses, and the degree of disability is taken into account.

The criteria for unfitness for military service in wartime cover 86 groups of diseases with more than 5,000 diagnoses. At the same time, fitness or unfitness is determined based on the degree of impairment. This was stated by Oksana Sukhorukova, Director of the Health Department  of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

She said that the criteria for fitness for military service are divided into diseases and degrees of impairment.

There are 86 groups in the order, in which more than 70 items include "unfit" items, with more than 5,000 diagnoses. Each group can be either fully fit or completely unfit, depending on the degree of impairment

- Oksana Sukhorukova said.

She cited a specific disease as an example.

For example, if a person has a history of ulcers, and only a scar remains at the moment, such a person is fit. And if the ulcer was complicated and surgery was performed to remove a significant part of the stomach, such a person is not eligible. People with amputations at any level, except for the hand, foot and fingers, are also ineligible. A person with the absence of one eye or blindness in one eye is ineligible

- she said.

Recall

On May 4, an order of the Ministry of Defense amending the regulation on the military medical commission in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which determines fitness for military service in the presence of certain diagnoses, comes into force.

According to the order, in particular, citizens with untreatable infectious diseases, viral infectious diseases of the central nervous system, viral infectious skin lesions, protozoan diseases, and helminthic diseases are recognized as unfit for military service.

At the same time, in mid-May, Ukraine will start repeated medical examinations of those who are partially fit for military service, as the president signed Law No. 10313, which cancels the conclusion of the Military Medical Commission "partially fit".

Cancellation of the status of "limitedly fit": Defense Ministry explains what awaits military and persons liable for military service04.04.24, 14:02 • 23194 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

