Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine presented a digital spokesperson on consular issues based on AI

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101243 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154135 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157778 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254098 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174922 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166030 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148436 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227918 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43614 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26019 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31021 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37029 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34386 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227918 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226015 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101243 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71553 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78129 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113634 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114497 views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine presented a digital spokesperson on consular issues based on AI

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine presented a digital spokesperson on consular issues based on AI

 • 18427 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appointed a digital personality named Victoria Shi, based on a real person, to provide official information on consular matters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appointed a digital person named Victoria Shi, created on the basis of a real person using artificial intelligence technologies, to provide official information on consular issues, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"For the first time in history, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has created a digital personality using artificial intelligence technologies to officially comment on consular information for the media. The Foreign Ministry's representative on consular issues, Victoria Shi, is based on a real person - Ukrainian singer Rosalie Nombre, who agreed to act as a prototype for the representative pro bono," the Foreign Ministry said on social media.

The project team, as indicated, filmed and digitized it.

"It is important to note that the consular representative and her real-life prototype are two different people, and only the digital person Victoria Shi makes official comments on behalf of the consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Foreign Ministry said.

"My name symbolizes our main goal - the victory of Ukraine, and my surname is the artificial intelligence that created me. My job will be to convey to the public the operational and verified information of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," Victoria Shi said in her welcome video message.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

