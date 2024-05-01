Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine presented a digital spokesperson on consular issues based on AI

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appointed a digital person named Victoria Shi, created on the basis of a real person using artificial intelligence technologies, to provide official information on consular issues, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"For the first time in history, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has created a digital personality using artificial intelligence technologies to officially comment on consular information for the media. The Foreign Ministry's representative on consular issues, Victoria Shi, is based on a real person - Ukrainian singer Rosalie Nombre, who agreed to act as a prototype for the representative pro bono," the Foreign Ministry said on social media.

The project team, as indicated, filmed and digitized it.

"It is important to note that the consular representative and her real-life prototype are two different people, and only the digital person Victoria Shi makes official comments on behalf of the consular service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Foreign Ministry said.

"My name symbolizes our main goal - the victory of Ukraine, and my surname is the artificial intelligence that created me. My job will be to convey to the public the operational and verified information of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," Victoria Shi said in her welcome video message.