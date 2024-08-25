The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement on the unfriendly actions of the Republic of Belarus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed concern over the unfriendly actions of the Republic of Belarus. According to Ukrainian intelligence agencies, the Armed Forces of Belarus, under the guise of exercises, are concentrating a significant number of personnel, including Special Operations Forces, weapons and military equipment, in the Gomel region near the northern borders of Ukraine. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Among the equipment concentrated in the region are tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), air defense systems (ADS) and engineering equipment. The presence of mercenaries of the former Wagner PMC was also recorded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasizes that conducting such exercises in the border area, especially in the immediate vicinity of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, poses a serious threat to both Ukraine's national security and global security in general.

Ukraine calls on the leadership of the Republic of Belarus to avoid tragic mistakes that the country may make under pressure from Moscow and demands that the armed forces of Belarus cease hostile actions and withdraw their troops to a safe distance from the state border of Ukraine.

We emphasize that Ukraine has never taken and is not going to take any unfriendly actions against the Belarusian people.

Ukraine emphasizes that it has never committed and is not going to commit any unfriendly actions against the Belarusian people. At the same time, in case of violation of the state border of Ukraine by Belarus, the Ukrainian state is ready to take all necessary measures for self-defense, in accordance with the UN Charter. In this case, all troop concentrations, military facilities, and supply routes in Belarus will be considered legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Belarus is bringing troops and mercenaries of the Wagner PMC to the border with Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry urged not to make “tragic mistakes” and to withdraw