Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Ministry of Finance explains the restoration of the Road Fund in the budget for next year

The Ministry of Finance explains the restoration of the Road Fund in the budget for next year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19408 views

The Finance Minister said that the Pension Fund's revenues will be enough to pay pensions without additional transfers. The 2025 budget allocates UAH 43 billion for the Road Fund to repair roads and pay off debts.

Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko believes that revenues from the unified social tax and the Pension Fund's own revenues will be sufficient to ensure the fulfillment of pension obligations, and the resumption of allocations to the Road Fund next year will help finance road repairs and repay previous debts. Marchenko said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

First, let me explain about the social budget cuts. We are not cutting the budget, but reducing the only item “transfer to the pension fund” from the state budget - this is a balancing element and we believe that the unified social tax revenues, the pension fund's own revenues, will be sufficient to ensure that we meet our pension obligations

- Marchenko said.

He also commented on the allocation of UAH 43 billion in the next year's budget for the Road Fund.

We used to finance the needs of the road sector at the expense of the Reserve Fund. I believe that this is not a good solution, so it would be more appropriate to allocate these funds to a separate fund, as it was before, so that we could pay off our debts, where most of the funds are earmarked for repayment of debt obligations taken in previous years and for maintenance of road infrastructure, because it was a rather risky story for us, which constantly created budgetary tension. I am referring to the need and requests of certain territories to allocate money because of the need to repair roads, especially in areas close to the territory where hostilities are taking place due to constant shelling. We believe that a systematic approach will lead to a better distribution of these funds

 ,” Marchenko added.

Recall

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the draft State Budget-2025 provides UAH 43.2 billion for the Road Fund, which contradicts the promises to allocate all additional excise taxes to defense. This drew criticism from MPs and members of the Budget Committee.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising