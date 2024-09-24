The Ministry of Finance explains the restoration of the Road Fund in the budget for next year

Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko believes that revenues from the unified social tax and the Pension Fund's own revenues will be sufficient to ensure the fulfillment of pension obligations, and the resumption of allocations to the Road Fund next year will help finance road repairs and repay previous debts. Marchenko said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

First, let me explain about the social budget cuts. We are not cutting the budget, but reducing the only item “transfer to the pension fund” from the state budget - this is a balancing element and we believe that the unified social tax revenues, the pension fund's own revenues, will be sufficient to ensure that we meet our pension obligations - Marchenko said.

He also commented on the allocation of UAH 43 billion in the next year's budget for the Road Fund.

We used to finance the needs of the road sector at the expense of the Reserve Fund. I believe that this is not a good solution, so it would be more appropriate to allocate these funds to a separate fund, as it was before, so that we could pay off our debts, where most of the funds are earmarked for repayment of debt obligations taken in previous years and for maintenance of road infrastructure, because it was a rather risky story for us, which constantly created budgetary tension. I am referring to the need and requests of certain territories to allocate money because of the need to repair roads, especially in areas close to the territory where hostilities are taking place due to constant shelling. We believe that a systematic approach will lead to a better distribution of these funds ,” Marchenko added.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the draft State Budget-2025 provides UAH 43.2 billion for the Road Fund, which contradicts the promises to allocate all additional excise taxes to defense. This drew criticism from MPs and members of the Budget Committee.