Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The Ministry of Finance expects the public debt to be reduced to 97 percent in 2025

The Ministry of Finance expects the public debt to be reduced to 97 percent in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13771 views

The Ministry of Finance predicts that Ukraine's public debt will be reduced to 97% of GDP in 2025. Minister Sergiy Marchenko noted that after the restructuring, the debt is not a critical issue for the country.

Next year, the Ministry of Finance expects to reduce the public debt from 105% to 97%, which amounts to UAH 8.2 trillion. This was stated by Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

We expect the public debt to decline from 100.5% to 97% next year. In nominal terms, the debt is expected to reach UAH 8.2 trillion. Of course, these are significant figures. But we should not forget that we are a country at war, so at this stage the issue of debt is only in the context of the possibility of servicing and repaying it. You know that we have successfully restructured and written off almost 40% of our debts, so at this stage I would not pay attention to the debt as something that is scary

- Marchenko said.

Recall

Ukraine has completed the restructuring of USD 20.5 billion worth of government bonds and sovereign-guaranteed Eurobonds, reducing debt by about USD 9 billion, which will save USD 11.4 billion over the next three years and USD 22.8 billion by 2033.

