The Ministry of Finance expects the public debt to be reduced to 97 percent in 2025

Next year, the Ministry of Finance expects to reduce the public debt from 105% to 97%, which amounts to UAH 8.2 trillion. This was stated by Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

We expect the public debt to decline from 100.5% to 97% next year. In nominal terms, the debt is expected to reach UAH 8.2 trillion. Of course, these are significant figures. But we should not forget that we are a country at war, so at this stage the issue of debt is only in the context of the possibility of servicing and repaying it. You know that we have successfully restructured and written off almost 40% of our debts, so at this stage I would not pay attention to the debt as something that is scary - Marchenko said.

Recall

Ukraine has completed the restructuring of USD 20.5 billion worth of government bonds and sovereign-guaranteed Eurobonds, reducing debt by about USD 9 billion, which will save USD 11.4 billion over the next three years and USD 22.8 billion by 2033.

Ukraine's national debt has increased to UAH 6.17 trillion, but has fallen by more than 10% since the beginning of the year - Ministry of Finance