The Ministry of Energy calls on businesses to install backup generation

The Ministry of Energy calls on businesses to install backup generation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18008 views

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk urges businesses to install backup generation and solar panels for energy self-sufficiency, which is economically viable and will help prepare for the next heating season.

Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk urges businesses to install backup generation, noting that it is economically beneficial and will help prepare for the heating season. He also emphasized the importance of solar panels for energy self-sufficiency. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

For business, it will not be superfluous to install backup generation. This way we can prepare for the next heating season

- Kolisnyk says.

He emphasizes that all conditions have been provided for business to implement such projects. The Ministry of Energy understands that there is not much time, but it is important due to market conditions.

Market conditions are now sufficiently cost-effective to install backup power for generation and cover own business needs. In case of generation in excess of own needs, it is possible to sell it to the grid. In fact, these tools are commercially viable. That is why we encourage businesses to work in this area, according to common European rules

- Kolisnyk says.

According to him, we have an extensive market for the installation of solar panels and this is a fully market-based mechanism that helps businesses meet their needs and, in principle, the energy sector in this case.

Having our own generation for our own needs is an important step towards self-sufficiency

- The Deputy Minister emphasized.

Recall

The Ukrainian government has introduced a business support policy, allowing companies that import more than 30% of their energyto avoid restrictions on electricity consumption, and simplified procedures for creating backup autonomous energy production capacities to increase competitiveness in the EU market.

Iryna Kolesnik

