The Ministry of Education has developed guidelines on artificial intelligence for schools

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82423 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107596 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150432 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154446 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250655 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40967 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32976 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65170 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33469 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59345 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250655 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212127 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237872 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224656 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82423 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59345 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65170 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112972 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113865 views
Actual
The Ministry of Education has developed guidelines on artificial intelligence for schools

The Ministry of Education has developed guidelines on artificial intelligence for schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20753 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has developed recommendations for the integration and use of artificial intelligence in educational processes, which contain practical advice for teachers and students on how to master artificial intelligence tools and use them safely in the classroom.

Students and teachers will be taught how to use AI: The Ministry of Education and Science has developed recommendations. This is reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has announced the launch of draft recommendations for educators on the use of artificial intelligence in Ukrainian schools.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize Ukrainian education by enabling teachers to optimize their work and making learning more innovative and engaging for students. This will help young people learn advanced technologies while still in school and prepare them for the challenges of today.

With the assistance of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and in cooperation with education experts, we have developed draft guidelines for teachers covering methods of integrating and using artificial intelligence in educational processes. This document contains practical advice on how to master working with AI tools and transfer this knowledge to students. The project also contains life hacks for writing queries to artificial intelligence systems, lists of tools for work, and ideas for using them in class. Special attention is paid to safety when using technology in the educational process.

Read the draft recommendations and leave feedback on the document

- said Mikhail Fedorov.

The document is available here:

https://cms.thedigital.gov.ua/storage/uploads/files/page/community/docs/%D0%86%D0%BD%D1%81%D1%82%D1%80%D1%83%D0%BA%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%B2%D0%BD%D0%BE_%D0%BC%D0%B5%D1%82%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B8%D1%87%D0%BD%D1%96_%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%BC%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B4%D0%B0%D1%86%D1%96%D1%97_%D1%89%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%BE_%D0%A8%D0%86_%D0%B2_%D0%97%D0%97%D0%A1%D0%9E.pdf .

Fedorov gives advice on how to take care of the Internet during power outages17.05.24, 09:48 • 73290 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Technologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov

Contact us about advertising