The Ministry of Education has developed guidelines on artificial intelligence for schools

Students and teachers will be taught how to use AI: The Ministry of Education and Science has developed recommendations. This is reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has announced the launch of draft recommendations for educators on the use of artificial intelligence in Ukrainian schools.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize Ukrainian education by enabling teachers to optimize their work and making learning more innovative and engaging for students. This will help young people learn advanced technologies while still in school and prepare them for the challenges of today.

With the assistance of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and in cooperation with education experts, we have developed draft guidelines for teachers covering methods of integrating and using artificial intelligence in educational processes. This document contains practical advice on how to master working with AI tools and transfer this knowledge to students. The project also contains life hacks for writing queries to artificial intelligence systems, lists of tools for work, and ideas for using them in class. Special attention is paid to safety when using technology in the educational process.

Read the draft recommendations and leave feedback on the document - said Mikhail Fedorov.

The document is available here:

https://cms.thedigital.gov.ua/storage/uploads/files/page/community/docs/%D0%86%D0%BD%D1%81%D1%82%D1%80%D1%83%D0%BA%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%B2%D0%BD%D0%BE_%D0%BC%D0%B5%D1%82%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B8%D1%87%D0%BD%D1%96_%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%BC%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B4%D0%B0%D1%86%D1%96%D1%97_%D1%89%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%BE_%D0%A8%D0%86_%D0%B2_%D0%97%D0%97%D0%A1%D0%9E.pdf .

