Fedorov gives advice on how to take care of the Internet during power outages

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov gave a number of tips on how to ensure a stable Internet during power outages, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy continues to shell the energy infrastructure, so there is a significant deficit in Ukraine's energy system. And we must always have access to the Internet to stay in touch and continue working and studying," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He published an infographic with three simple tips on how to stay online in an emergency:

Download the map of "invincibility points" in Diia. This way you can always find the nearest place to charge your phone, connect to the Internet, or call your family. Go to Diia and download the map from the main screen of the app.

Connect to internet providers that use xPon technology. This will help you to have Internet for up to 72 hours during blackouts. Check whether your provider has connected xPon on the interactive map from the Ministry of Digital Transformation and LUN. If your provider has connected xPon, buy a power bank and connect it to your router.

Take advantage of national roaming: