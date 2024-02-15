The Ministry of Education and Science told when the school year will end and how long the summer vacation will last

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101899 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128688 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129845 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169284 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275536 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167008 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244259 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101576 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85421 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82007 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94367 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34894 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275536 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254923 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240819 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3156 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128695 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103696 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103828 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120135 views
The Ministry of Education and Science told when the school year will end and how long the summer vacation will last

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26603 views

The Ministry of Education and Science has announced that the 2023/2024 school year in Ukraine will run from September 1, 2023, to June 28, 2024, meaning that summer vacation will end again at the end of June.

During martial law, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine determined that the school year 2023/2024 would last from September 1, 2023, to June 28, 2024. This means that, as before, children will go on vacation until the end of June, as June 29-30 is a weekend this year. The Government wrote about this in its official telegram channel, UNN reported .

The 2023/2024 academic year runs from September 1, 2023, to June 28, 2024. At the same time, this does not contradict the suspended provision of the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" regarding the end of the school year no later than July 1. This means that, as before, the school year will last until the end of June (June 29-30 this year is a weekend).

- noted in the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

The agency noted that the total number of calendar days of vacation during the school year should be at least 30.

Educational institutions will independently determine the length of the school year (i.e., the date of completion of classes) based on the end dates set by the government. Therefore, each school will determine the dates of vacations, as well as the need for and the day of the last bell holiday.

In order to determine the date of completion of the educational process and the forms of its organization in the summer, pedagogical councils and school leaders should also take into account the extent to which education in the war affected students, whether they have educational losses and what activities will be most effective in overcoming them. 

- the Ministry of Education noted.

It is noted that in June, schools can continue the standard educational process, conduct additional classes, consultations, excursions, etc.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

AnnouncementsSociety
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising