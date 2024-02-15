The Ministry of Education and Science told when the school year will end and how long the summer vacation will last

During martial law, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine determined that the school year 2023/2024 would last from September 1, 2023, to June 28, 2024. This means that, as before, children will go on vacation until the end of June, as June 29-30 is a weekend this year. The Government wrote about this in its official telegram channel, UNN reported .

The 2023/2024 academic year runs from September 1, 2023, to June 28, 2024. At the same time, this does not contradict the suspended provision of the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" regarding the end of the school year no later than July 1. This means that, as before, the school year will last until the end of June (June 29-30 this year is a weekend). - noted in the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

The agency noted that the total number of calendar days of vacation during the school year should be at least 30.

Educational institutions will independently determine the length of the school year (i.e., the date of completion of classes) based on the end dates set by the government. Therefore, each school will determine the dates of vacations, as well as the need for and the day of the last bell holiday.

In order to determine the date of completion of the educational process and the forms of its organization in the summer, pedagogical councils and school leaders should also take into account the extent to which education in the war affected students, whether they have educational losses and what activities will be most effective in overcoming them. - the Ministry of Education noted.

It is noted that in June, schools can continue the standard educational process, conduct additional classes, consultations, excursions, etc.