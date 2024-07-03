The Ministry of Ecology reported that the replacement of the management of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park is possible without a competition

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 70290 views

05:56 AM • 78750 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99364 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 177747 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 223345 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137587 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 365316 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180917 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149193 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197684 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
06:27 AM • 70226 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64988 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 78676 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79841 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99304 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6662 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10155 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14531 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35755 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37476 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Ministry of Ecology reported that the replacement of the management of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park is possible without a competition

Kyiv • UNN

 55572 views

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that during martial law, the director of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park may be replaced without competition.

The Ministry of Ecology reported that the replacement of the management of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park is possible without a competition

The replacement of the director of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park is possible without competitive selection, as provided by the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law". This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Environment in response to a request .

"In accordance with the first paragraph of part five of Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" (hereinafter - the Law), during the period of martial law, persons are appointed to civil service positions, positions in local self-government bodies, positions of heads of public sector economic entities, municipal enterprises, institutions, organizations by the head of the civil service or the appointing authority, village, settlement, city mayor, head of district, district in a city, regional council, head of the relevant military  administration without competitive selection, which is mandatory by law, on the basis of an application, a completed personal card of the established form and documents confirming that such persons have Ukrainian citizenship, education and work experience in accordance with the requirements of the legislation established for the relevant positions, as well as if the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform State or Local Self-Government Functions contains a declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions for the previous year," the ministry said in response to a request from UNN to find out when the Ministry of Ecology plans to hold a competition for the position of director of the national park.

They added that the appointment of heads of enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as their dismissal, is carried out in agreement with the heads of local state administrations.

For several years now, local communities have been demanding the dismissal of the management of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park. Recently, the police discovered facts of mass poaching on the territory of the national park, the State Audit Service has launched a comprehensive audit of the financial and economic activities of Tuzly Estuaries, and local authorities have sent an appeal to the Ministry of Environment to dismiss the management of the national park. 

Earlier, UNN reported that the Tuzly Estuaries National Park in Odesa Oblast has an annual budget of 5,565,380 hryvnias, of which 97% is spent on salaries for 45 employees. This is a very impressive number of staff for a national park during the war. However, according to law enforcement officials, they are unable to restore order there.

For comparison, the budget of Tuzly Estuaries is 300 drones, which are badly needed by the military on the front line and will be funded by people.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
