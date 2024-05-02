The Ministry of Defense says the use of artificial intelligence tools can change the course of the war

The development of defense technologies has already reached a high level. The use of artificial intelligence tools can change the course of the war. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko, reports UNN.

Chernogorenko met with representatives of Helsing, a company that integrates artificial intelligence into defense technologies.

We discussed with Helsing CEO and co-founder Gundbert Scherf the possibilities of integrating AI solutions into the existing software of the Ukrainian army.

The development of defense technologies has already reached a high level. The use of artificial intelligence tools can change the course of war. Interaction with companies that are ready to integrate AI solutions into off-the-shelf software is the next step. I thank Helsing for their initiative in this area - Chernogorenko noted.

The company proposes to strengthen software solutions to counter the rapid development of enemy electronic warfare. Helsing's developments will help unmanned vehicles hit targets even when they lose communication.

