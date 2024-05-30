The Ministry of defense registered 16 new types of weapons and military equipment in a week

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine registered 16 new types of weapons and military equipment in the period from May 20 to May 26. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

According to the situation center of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, 16 new types of weapons and military equipment were put into service last week. In addition, 23 more weapons and military equipment were codified - the message says.

Recall

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the decision of the Cabinet of ministers to allocate an additional almost 370 billion hryvnias for the purchase of weapons.