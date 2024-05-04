The Ministry of Defense has launched an online calculator of financial support for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a website for social security and support for military personnel and their families. The platform allows to calculate the main types of cash benefits for the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using an online calculator, UNN reports .

On the platform, users can calculate cash benefits for the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using an online calculator. They can also get information on: the procedure for calculating and paying out financial support;

a one-time allowance in case of disability or death of a serviceman;

other social guarantees for the military and their families.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution on a 70,000 hryvnia supplement to military personnel serving on the front line.