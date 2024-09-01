The Ministry of Defense has found a solution to protect military cell phones

Ukraine is implementing innovative solutions to protect mobile devices used by the military. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports.

Details

She said that the Ministry of Defense Innovation Center is implementing Mobile Device Management technology. The technology provides access to the military equivalent of the App Store or Play Market. After installation and successful verification that there are no vulnerabilities on the device, the military will have access to the applications.

Today, there are 68 of them for military use, 14 of which are designed exclusively for the needs of war. The U.S. Army uses a similar approach to improve cyber defense of the military - Chernogorenko said.

Recall

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine warned about fake Reserve+ applications through which Russians are trying to collect personal data of Ukrainians. Users are urged to use only the official website reserveplus.mod.gov.ua and to check the developer, which should be the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

