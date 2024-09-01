ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
The Ministry of Defense has found a solution to protect military cell phones

The Ministry of Defense has found a solution to protect military cell phones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75209 views

Ukraine is implementing Mobile Device Management technology to protect military mobile devices. This will provide access to 68 special applications through the military equivalent of the App Store.

Ukraine is implementing innovative solutions to protect mobile devices used by the military. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports.

Details

She said that the Ministry of Defense Innovation Center is implementing Mobile Device Management technology. The technology provides access to the military equivalent of the App Store or Play Market. After installation and successful verification that there are no  vulnerabilities on the device, the military will have access to the applications.

Today, there are 68 of them for military use, 14 of which are designed exclusively for the needs of war. The U.S. Army uses a similar approach to improve cyber defense of the military

- Chernogorenko said.

Recall

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine warned about fake Reserve+ applications through which Russians are trying to collect personal data of Ukrainians. Users are urged to use only the official website reserveplus.mod.gov.ua and to check the developer, which should be the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

