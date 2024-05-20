The Ministry of Defense: 260 thousand Ukrainians have updated their data in the "Reserve+" application

About 260 thousand Ukrainians have updated their data in the "Reserve+" application, a much larger number of people have updated their data through this application compared to the ASCs and TCCs. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin on the air of a TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

"If we talk about the Reserve+ app, about 260,000 Ukrainians have updated their data there," Lazutkin said.

According to him, more people have updated their data in Reserve+

"80 times more people have updated their data in the app than in the ASCs, and there are no statistics yet on the TCCs, because the process is ongoing," he added.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has started testing an electronic queue system for territorial recruitment centers and unified recruitment offices in 19 centers in several cities, which allows pre-registration and receipt of a scheduled date and time of visit.