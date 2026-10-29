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The Military Law and Order Service denied reports of Russian prisoners of war escaping and the shooting of a vehicle in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

The Military Law and Order Service denied reports that two prisoners of war armed with weapons had escaped and that its vehicle had been shot at near Starovirivka.

The Military Law and Order Service denied reports of Russian prisoners of war escaping and the shooting of a vehicle in Kharkiv region

Reports spread online about the escape of two Russian prisoners of war with weapons and the shooting of a Military Law and Order Service vehicle in the Kharkiv region; however, this information is untrue. The Military Law and Order Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN conveys.

More details

A report is circulating in the information space claiming that two Russian prisoners of war escaped with weapons from the custody of the Military Law and Order Service, as well as that a Military Law and Order Service vehicle was shot at near Starovirivka in the Kharkiv region. We report that the information being disseminated is untrue; the stated incident was not recorded by the Military Law and Order Service. Units of the Military Law and Order Service continue to carry out their duties as usual at designated locations

- the post reads.

The Military Law and Order Service also called on media representatives, social media users, and public opinion leaders to verify the accuracy of information and rely on official sources.

We remind you

There are 20 Russian servicemen in Ukrainian captivity who surrendered again after the exchange. The Coordination Headquarters stated that this confirms Ukraine's compliance with the norms of international law.

Alla Kiosak

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