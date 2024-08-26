The Lithuanian prime minister said that there is an option to send its military to Ukraine and explained why

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128066 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218644 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163925 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159364 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145703 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112685 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196676 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105230 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The Lithuanian prime minister said that there is an option to send its military to Ukraine and explained why

The Lithuanian prime minister said that there is an option to send its military to Ukraine and explained why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58563 views

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite has announced the possibility of sending Lithuanian troops to Ukraine. This will be a carefully planned response to specific requests from Ukrainian partners for training, logistics, and other needs.

There is an option to send Lithuanian military to Ukraine. But this is not just a desire to send people, but a carefully planned response to specific requests from Ukrainian partners regarding training, logistics, work with specific types of weapons or cybersecurity. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania  Ingrid Šimonite in an interview during a telethon, UNN reports.

When asked if and when Lithuania is still considering sending its military to Ukraine, Šimonite replied: "There is such an option. We are discussing options, particularly in the context of President Macron's initiative and his proposal to send troops to Ukraine. Although Lithuania has every right to send its soldiers, it depends on Ukraine's needs. This is not just a desire to send people, but a carefully planned response to specific requests from Ukrainian partners, such as training, logistics, work with specific types of weapons or cybersecurity.

She noted that Lithuania closely cooperates with Ukrainian institutions and always relies on what is needed  in Ukraine.

We have the legal right to do this and we have a quota of people who can be sent when it is necessary. We were among those countries that immediately supported the statement of (French President Emanuel - ed.) Macron, because this approach is very correct. It's not about sending combat units, as some have suggested, but about providing Ukraine with the necessary training assistance, protecting its borders, and providing other specialists that may be needed

 ,” Shimonite said.

According to her, the most important thing in Macron's initiative is to introduce an element of strategic ambiguity.

The West is often very clear about its intentions, and Putin can anticipate them and adjust his strategy accordingly. But Macron has decided to create uncertainty, which is useful, forcing Russia to guess at our actions, and not allowing it to be sure of its strategy. Just like with the operation in Kursk. Let the Russians guess whether it is just a concentration of the army or something else. Such strategic ambiguity creates additional pressure on Russia and prevents it from being too confident that the West will always act predictably

 ,” Shimonite said.

Addendum

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite said in May 2024 that is ready to send its soldiers to Ukraine for a training mission.

At the end of May, Le Monde reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was seeking to create a coalition of European states to send military instructors to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

