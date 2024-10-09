The last horse races: Singapore closes the only racetrack that has existed for 180 years

10 thousand spectators came to the racetrack in Singapore to watch the last horse race. After its closure, 120 hectares of land will be transferred to the state for reconstruction. UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Details

Horse racing in Signapura takes place at the country's only Turf Club racecourse, which covers 120 hectares. After the races close, the land will be handed over to the government to meet housing, recreation and leisure needs as the population grows.

The closure of the racecourse was announced in June last year. At the time, the Singapore Racing Club said that attendance had declined over the past decade.

In 2010, attendance at the hippodrome averaged 11,000 people, and in 2019 it dropped to 6,000, and after the reopening of the hippodrome following the pandemic, to 2,600 people. In total, the five-story grandstand can accommodate 30,000 spectators.

Add

Horse racing in Singapore began in the colonial period of the country's history. The first race in 1843 was held on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of Singapore's transition to British colonial rule. The Turf Club later hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 1972, seven years after Singapore gained independence.

Recall

The animal rights organization PETA has renewed its calls to ban the famous Iditarod sled dog race across Alaska due to the deaths of two dogs.

Singapore to allow non-cash casino bets, but no cryptocurrencies