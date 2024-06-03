The largest shipping carriers returned to Ukraine: budget revenues increased fourfold

The largest container transportation companies have started returning to Ukraine. In particular, German and Gdansk shipping companies are restoring communication. The main port will be the city of Chernomorsk. In order to return carriers, last fall the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper introduced new export rules, and in just six months budget revenues from these fees increased from 1 15 billion to.60 billion., transmits UNN.

Details

Changes in the regulations for working with exporters in the ports of the Odessa region were included in order No. 19, which the keeper signed last fall. He is convinced that the new rules have already proved their effectiveness, and as an argument cites indicators of budget revenues.

"The actual start of the order is September. Such foreign currency earnings were returned - this is дол 15 billion. today we are reaching 6 60 billion. What we have in the bottom line: the funds returned are the payment of wages, this is the payment of a mass of taxes around the circle, which we can't even calculate," he comments.

According to Order No. 19, the seller must declare the history of the origin of its agricultural products – where it was grown, when and by whom, how it was stored and transported. And most importantly-all payments are only non-cash.

"The shadow market, it is more competitive in terms of purchases, because it is for "cash" – it does not pay tax payments to local and state budgets. Accordingly, this creates a problem for "white" players.

I can say that farmers bring grain to us, they understand that we are a "White" Company. We pay taxes - taxes remain," says Mikhail Rizak, director of government relations at Nibulon.

Agricultural producers of the Odessa region tell about positive changes in their work due to the adoption of the order. So, for example, farmer Vladimir spoke about the growth of yields, stabilization of the market and purchase prices for products.

"The price has stabilized, and thank God. Today we sell at an almost pre-war price. So you can work – there are no problems: we sell for 8200 UAH with VAT per ton, and the cost price is about 6 thousand UAH," he comments.

We add that the order was signed in August 2023 and since then has blocked the possibility of exporting agricultural products purchased from farmers for "cash" through the ports of the Odessa region. Many market players took the innovation critically, but in the end, both business and the state benefited from it.