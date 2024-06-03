The largest shipping carriers returned to Ukraine: budget revenues increased fourfold

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The largest shipping carriers returned to Ukraine: budget revenues increased fourfold

The largest shipping carriers returned to Ukraine: budget revenues increased fourfold

Kyiv  •  UNN

The largest container transportation companies have started returning to Ukraine. In particular, German and Gdansk shipping companies are restoring communication. The main port will be the city of Chernomorsk. In order to return carriers, last fall the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper introduced new export rules, and in just six months budget revenues from these fees increased from 1 15 billion to.60 billion., transmits UNN.

Details

Changes in the regulations for working with exporters in the ports of the Odessa region were included in order No. 19, which the keeper signed last fall. He is convinced that the new rules have already proved their effectiveness, and as an argument cites indicators of budget revenues.

"The actual start of the order is September. Such foreign currency earnings were returned - this is дол 15 billion. today we are reaching 6 60 billion. What we have in the bottom line: the funds returned are the payment of wages, this is the payment of a mass of taxes around the circle, which we can't even calculate," he comments.

According to Order No. 19, the seller must declare the history of the origin of its agricultural products – where it was grown, when and by whom, how it was stored and transported. And most importantly-all payments are only non-cash.

"The shadow market, it is more competitive in terms of purchases, because it is for "cash" – it does not pay tax payments to local and state budgets. Accordingly, this creates a problem for "white" players.

I can say that farmers bring grain to us, they understand that we are a "White" Company. We pay taxes - taxes remain," says Mikhail Rizak, director of government relations at Nibulon.

Agricultural producers of the Odessa region tell about positive changes in their work due to the adoption of the order. So, for example, farmer Vladimir spoke about the growth of yields, stabilization of the market and purchase prices for products.

"The price has stabilized, and thank God. Today we sell at an almost pre-war price. So you can work – there are no problems: we sell for 8200 UAH with VAT per ton, and the cost price is about 6 thousand UAH," he comments.

We add that the order was signed in August 2023 and since then has blocked the possibility of exporting agricultural products purchased from farmers for "cash" through the ports of the Odessa region. Many market players took the innovation critically, but in the end, both business and the state benefited from it.

Lilia Podolyak

