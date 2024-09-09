Kremlin did not directly deny reports of Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Kremlin did not directly deny reports of Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Kremlin did not directly deny reports of Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24503 views

The Kremlin spokesman did not deny reports of Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. The United States warned its allies of the possible delivery.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not directly deny the veracity of reports about Iran's possible transfer of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reports, UNN writes.

Details

Peskov reportedly said during a briefing on Monday that Moscow and Tehran are developing cooperation "in all possible areas, including the most sensitive areas" and "will continue to do so.

Speaking about reports of missile deliveries, he noted that "not every time such information is true.

Iran could transfer ballistic missiles to Russia in exchange for military benefit, including Su-35 - ISW07.09.24, 09:59 • 33244 views

Last week, The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported that Iran had already transferred missiles to Russia for possible use in a war against Ukraine, citing sources. Iran officially denies this, of course. A senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Fazlullah Nozari, told Iranian media on Monday that Western reports and missile transfers are part of a "psychological warfare.

The United States has informed its allies that Iran, according to Washington, has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for further military operations in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. The agency's interlocutors, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide any details on how many weapons were delivered or when the transfer might have taken place.

At the same time, the White House has not yet officially confirmed that Iran has indeed transferred missiles to Russia. The US National Security Council said that if the reports are confirmed, it would mean a "significant escalation.

USA: Iran's missile transfer to Russia will escalate war in Ukraine07.09.24, 02:28 • 99954 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the media reports and said that if confirmed, the information would have "devastating consequences" for Ukrainian-Iranian relations.

Foreign Ministry reacts to Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia: warns Tehran of devastating consequences for relations07.09.24, 12:25 • 31538 views

Addendum

Iran has previously supplied hundreds of drones to Russian customers that were used by Moscow in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, Tehran denied that it had made the deliveries after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Iran insists that it is neutral in the conflict.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

