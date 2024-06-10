Kiper told about the worst thing in a year of working as the head of the Odessa RMA.

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43597 views
01:58 PM • 43597 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135547 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140851 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232335 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169505 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162565 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162565 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147199 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147199 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216244 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216244 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202940 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector
March 1, 06:17 AM • 44767 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44767 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48398 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 41784 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41784 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 105062 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105062 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 100598 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100598 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216244 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202940 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216499 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216499 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100598 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105062 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157115 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157115 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155950 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159788 views
Kiper told about the worst thing in a year of working as the head of the Odessa RMA

Kiper told about the worst thing in a year of working as the head of the Odessa RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20264 views

Kiper told about the worst thing in a year of working as the head of the Odessa RMA.

The head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper said that it was the most difficult and terrible for a year of work in the position, reports UNN.

"The most important thing is the lives of our people, you can't get used to them dying. I worked as an investigator, I crossed paths with murders many times, I saw corpses. But when you come and see the kids,.. people who lived a peaceful life страшно it's scary.

That's the worst part. People's lives are the main thing that is most painful and difficult. Although, again, I've seen a lot in my life. I've dug up corpses, I've investigated murders. But what the enemy does…

It is very painful to look at Children. You're a dad yourself. You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. But you pull yourself together and move on, because there is no choice. We didn't lose today, but we still want to win," he said.

recall

Oleg Kiper was appointed chairman of the Odessa regional state administration on June 30, 2023. Prior to that, he headed the Moscow prosecutor's office.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
odesaOdesa

