Kiper told about the worst thing in a year of working as the head of the Odessa RMA.

The head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper said that it was the most difficult and terrible for a year of work in the position, reports UNN.

"The most important thing is the lives of our people, you can't get used to them dying. I worked as an investigator, I crossed paths with murders many times, I saw corpses. But when you come and see the kids,.. people who lived a peaceful life страшно it's scary.

That's the worst part. People's lives are the main thing that is most painful and difficult. Although, again, I've seen a lot in my life. I've dug up corpses, I've investigated murders. But what the enemy does…

It is very painful to look at Children. You're a dad yourself. You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. But you pull yourself together and move on, because there is no choice. We didn't lose today, but we still want to win," he said.

recall

Oleg Kiper was appointed chairman of the Odessa regional state administration on June 30, 2023. Prior to that, he headed the Moscow prosecutor's office.