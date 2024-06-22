The invaders attacked 13 settlements of Zaporizhia region 384 times

During the day, the invaders attacked 13 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 384 times. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy troops launched a missile strike on the Zaporizhia region, and also carried out 6 air strikes on Pyatikhatki and Varvarovka in the Pologovsky district.

In addition, during the fighting, 146 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka. Such attacks were recorded by 17 rocket and artillery systems, which occurred on Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Robotino.

Additionally, 214 attacks were carried out on the territories of Orekhov, Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Verbovo, Novoandrievka, Novoivanovka, Rabotyn, Levadny, Malinovka and Shcherbakovsk.

Add

As a result of enemy attacks, seven reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received. Also, unfortunately, a man was killed in the Pologovsky district, A4 people in the Pologovsky district and Zaporozhye district were injured.

Enemy strike with high-explosive aerial bombs on Zaporozhye region: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences