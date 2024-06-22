The invaders attacked 13 settlements of Zaporizhia region 384 times

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 94379 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 106412 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122254 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190652 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234606 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143956 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369407 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181848 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 94379 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 106413 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102447 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 122254 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2052 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5270 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12132 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13730 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17666 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The invaders attacked 13 settlements of Zaporizhia region 384 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31759 views

During the day, the invaders attacked 13 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 384 times, including rocket attacks, airstrikes, drone attacks, as well as Rocket and artillery attacks, as a result of which residential buildings and infrastructure were destroyed.

The invaders attacked 13 settlements of Zaporizhia region 384 times

During the day, the invaders attacked 13 settlements of the Zaporizhia region 384 times. This is reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy troops launched a missile strike on the Zaporizhia region, and also carried out 6 air strikes on Pyatikhatki and Varvarovka in the Pologovsky district.

In addition, during the fighting, 146 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka. Such attacks were recorded by 17 rocket and artillery systems, which occurred on Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Robotino.

Additionally, 214 attacks were carried out on the territories of Orekhov, Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Verbovo, Novoandrievka, Novoivanovka, Rabotyn, Levadny, Malinovka and Shcherbakovsk.

Add

As a result of enemy attacks, seven reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received. Also, unfortunately, a man was killed in the Pologovsky district, A4 people in the Pologovsky district and Zaporozhye district were injured.

Enemy strike with high-explosive aerial bombs on Zaporozhye region: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences21.06.24, 14:46 • 27336 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar