The International Gymnastics Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete. Ukraine calls for reconsideration of the decision

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23108 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 80763 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55518 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 240315 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183266 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225705 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250371 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156290 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371889 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 80763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 240315 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 192479 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210368 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15458 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24028 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24310 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 51625 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59133 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The International Gymnastics Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete. Ukraine calls for reconsideration of the decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25523 views

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine has asked to reconsider the possibility of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions and the World Cup in gymnastics who support the war, citing evidence that their pro-Russian stance violates the criteria of neutrality.

The International Gymnastics Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete. Ukraine calls for reconsideration of the decision

The International Gymnastics Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes who support the war to compete. The Ukrainian side pointed to evidence of their position in the letter and asked to reconsider the decision regarding these athletes, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, the acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi and the President of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation Oleksandr Sukhomlyn appealed to the IOC and the International Gymnastics Federation and pointed out the violation of the IOC recommendations on the neutrality of athletes from aggressor countries admitted to international competitions.

As it has become known, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has allowed Russian and Belarusian trampoline jumpers who support the war in Ukraine to participate in international competitions and the World Cup (to be held in Germany at the end of March). These are Kirill Kozlov, Danil Kazimov, Angela Bladtseva, Yana Lebedeva and Ivan Litvinovich.

Russia has a lobby in international sports, some Russian athletes acquire licenses as neutral - Poor11.02.24, 14:36 • 66602 views

"These athletes took part in various propaganda events, competed against banners with Russian military symbols and publicly expressed their pro-Russian position.

In the letter, the Ukrainian side pointed to evidence of their position and asked to reconsider the decision regarding these athletes, as it contradicts the criteria of neutrality set out in the IOC recommendations," the NOC said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarSports
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14