The International Gymnastics Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete. Ukraine calls for reconsideration of the decision

The International Gymnastics Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes who support the war to compete. The Ukrainian side pointed to evidence of their position in the letter and asked to reconsider the decision regarding these athletes, UNN reports with reference to the NOC.

The President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit, the acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Matviy Bidnyi and the President of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation Oleksandr Sukhomlyn appealed to the IOC and the International Gymnastics Federation and pointed out the violation of the IOC recommendations on the neutrality of athletes from aggressor countries admitted to international competitions.

As it has become known, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has allowed Russian and Belarusian trampoline jumpers who support the war in Ukraine to participate in international competitions and the World Cup (to be held in Germany at the end of March). These are Kirill Kozlov, Danil Kazimov, Angela Bladtseva, Yana Lebedeva and Ivan Litvinovich.

Russia has a lobby in international sports, some Russian athletes acquire licenses as neutral - Poor

"These athletes took part in various propaganda events, competed against banners with Russian military symbols and publicly expressed their pro-Russian position.

In the letter, the Ukrainian side pointed to evidence of their position and asked to reconsider the decision regarding these athletes, as it contradicts the criteria of neutrality set out in the IOC recommendations," the NOC said.