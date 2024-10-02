The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 57% in September - the Ministry of Health

In Ukraine, compared to August, the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 57% in September. The surge caused by the FLiRT sub-variant is over. This was reported by the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Igor Kuzin, UNN reports.

Compared to August, the incidence of covid dropped by 57% in September. Over 28,000 people fell ill in less than a month, with just over 5,000 requiring hospital treatment. These are normal figures for early fall. Covid, like the flu, remains with us and will circulate constantly, so now in the fall and winter the number of patients will increase, but the surge caused by the FLiRT sub-variant is over ,” Kuzin said.

According to him, most of the cases among hospitalizations were patients over 60 who had not been vaccinated. Therefore, it is important for this category of citizens to get vaccinated.

Now we are beginning to move into the normal epidemic season, when the circulation of common respiratory viruses will increase - mostly colds and other ARVIs - Kuzin said.

Kuzin also said that a total of about 75,000 Ukrainians had contracted COVID-19 over the summer.

In August, Kuzin reported that at least 10 different subtypes of coronavirus were circulating in Ukraine, including the FLiRT strain, which was registered for the first time in the world in March this year.