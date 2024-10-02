ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 57% in September - the Ministry of Health

The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 57% in September - the Ministry of Health

Chief Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin reported a 57% decrease in COVID-19 cases in Ukraine in September compared to August. The surge caused by the sub-variant of FLiRT has passed, but the number of cases is expected to increase in the fall and winter.

In Ukraine, compared to August, the incidence of COVID-19   decreased by 57% in September. The surge caused by the FLiRT sub-variant is over. This was reported by the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Igor Kuzin, UNN reports.

Compared to August, the incidence of covid dropped by 57% in September. Over 28,000 people fell ill in less than a month, with just over 5,000 requiring hospital treatment. These are normal figures for early fall. Covid, like the flu, remains with us and will circulate constantly, so now in the fall and winter the number of patients will increase, but the surge caused by the FLiRT sub-variant is over

 ,” Kuzin said.

According to him, most of the cases among hospitalizations were patients over 60 who had not been vaccinated. Therefore, it is important for this category of citizens to get vaccinated.

Now we are beginning to move into the normal epidemic season, when the circulation of common respiratory viruses will increase - mostly colds and other ARVIs

- Kuzin said.

Kuzin also said that a total of about 75,000 Ukrainians had contracted COVID-19 over the summer.

In August, Kuzin reported that at least 10 different subtypes of coronavirus were circulating in Ukraine, including the FLiRT strain, which was registered for the first time in the world in March this year.

Anna Murashko

