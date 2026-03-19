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The "Honest Mobilization" movement and military personnel demand a ban on draft-dodging bloggers from running for deputies at all levels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

The "Honest Mobilization" movement and military personnel demand a ban on draft-dodging bloggers from running for deputies at all levels.

The "Honest Mobilization" movement and military personnel demand a ban on draft-dodging bloggers from running for deputies at all levels

The military demands a ban on bloggers and activists, who are reserved through various schemes, from running for office. This was stated by Oleksiy "Stalker," a representative of the "Honest Mobilization" movement and a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"According to a Razumkov poll, 50% of citizens are convinced that bloggers, activists, and other draft dodgers reserved through various schemes have no right to vote or be elected in the first post-war elections. Together with the 'Honest Mobilization' public movement, we support the position of our fellow citizens. We propose to ban bloggers, activists, and other draft dodgers reserved through various schemes from running for deputies at all levels. Regardless of when the elections will be held, this must be determined now: if you hid from service, you have no right to be elected even to a village council," the veteran stated.

He noted that while some hide from mobilization through various schemes, others risk their lives to defend Ukraine.

"The country cannot be built on double standards. Where some are paying the highest price today – with their lives and health – others have no right to first arrange their reservation, sit it out, and then claim power. People who refuse to defend the country and merely parasitize on it have no right to decide the fate of the state," "Stalker" noted.

The veteran emphasized that people who refused to defend the state cannot claim positions in government bodies.

"Currently, the whole country is observing the restaurant battles of Shabunin, who can be found in Kyiv eateries more often than outside the capital. The explanations of Mokryk, who came to register for disability with a Soviet certificate in the midst of the war. The arguments of Nikolov, who cannot defend the state because he suddenly became a guardian. All the whining of these bloggers and 'activists' who are holding the 'YouTube front': 'I am a guardian,' 'I have moles,' 'I am not cannon fodder,' 'everyone is in their place'... People who refused to defend the state cannot claim to defend the rights of Ukrainians in power," emphasized the representative of the "Honest Mobilization" movement.

As previously reported, the "Honest Mobilization" movement was launched in Ukraine, exposing "reserved" draft-dodging "activists" and "majors." It was created by military personnel and civilians who advocate for fair mobilization, including a transparent system for reserving from army service.

The movement has already published a number of dossiers on bloggers and activists who evade service through various schemes. In particular, the list of draft dodgers includes: Vitaliy Shabunin, Danylo Mokryk, Yuriy Nikolov, Mykhailo Zhernakov, Ihor Mosiychuk, and other well-known individuals.

Lilia Podolyak

Society