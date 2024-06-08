The head of the Odessa RMA has no doubt - Russia hits civilians intentionally, and then lies

The Russians deliberately attack civilian objects in the Odessa region, using high-precision ballistic missiles. This was stated in an interview with TSN by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"Recently, the Russian Federation has been using ballistic missiles from time to time. They position them as high-precision, so it is not necessary to say that this is an accident. Russia uses high-precision missiles to hit civilian infrastructure.

Let me remind you that in March, the Russian Federation hit a residential building in Odessa on Zabolotny street. 5 children were killed, and in general there were 12 victims. A drone arrived there-it just flew through the window, although there is no military infrastructure nearby. A few days ago, on Sunday, a 4-year-old girl was buried. There was a arrival of a ballistic missile, which was a cluster missile. It was a day when there were a lot of people who play sports. And just strike in broad daylight …

I don't understand what might be in my head, there are always lies. And I don't understand how the Russians themselves turn a blind eye to this. They pretend they don't understand that civilians are being killed here. People are killed here, and you go to church, pray and tell what kind of believers you are," says the keeper