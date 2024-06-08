The head of the Odessa RMA has no doubt - Russia hits civilians intentionally, and then lies

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43531 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43531 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135542 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140846 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232323 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232323 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169503 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162563 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162563 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147197 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147197 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202937 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector
March 1, 06:17 AM • 44709 views

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44709 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48341 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg
March 1, 07:59 AM • 41692 views

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41692 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 105048 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105048 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 100581 views

11:06 AM • 100581 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232323 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232323 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216239 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202937 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229122 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216497 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216497 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 100581 views

11:06 AM • 100581 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 105048 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105048 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157111 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157111 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155946 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159784 views
The head of the Odessa RMA has no doubt - Russia hits civilians intentionally, and then lies

The head of the Odessa RMA has no doubt - Russia hits civilians intentionally, and then lies
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 50091 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50091 views

Russia deliberately uses high-precision ballistic missiles to strike civilian infrastructure in the Odessa region, killing civilians, including children.

The Russians deliberately attack civilian objects in the Odessa region, using high-precision ballistic missiles. This was stated in an interview with TSN by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"Recently, the Russian Federation has been using ballistic missiles from time to time. They position them as high-precision, so it is not necessary to say that this is an accident. Russia uses high-precision missiles to hit civilian infrastructure.

Let me remind you that in March, the Russian Federation hit a residential building in Odessa on Zabolotny street. 5 children were killed, and in general there were 12 victims. A drone arrived there-it just flew through the window, although there is no military infrastructure nearby. A few days ago, on Sunday, a 4-year-old girl was buried. There was a arrival of a ballistic missile, which was a cluster missile. It was a day when there were a lot of people who play sports. And just strike in broad daylight …

I don't understand what might be in my head, there are always lies. And I don't understand how the Russians themselves turn a blind eye to this. They pretend they don't understand that civilians are being killed here. People are killed here, and you go to church, pray and tell what kind of believers you are," says the keeper

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising