Head of the NATO Military Committee answered whether there should be restrictions on the range of strikes with Western weapons after permission to hit the Russian Federation

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43476 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135534 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140839 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232310 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169500 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162562 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147196 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202931 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44664 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48287 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41625 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105042 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100574 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232310 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216233 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229113 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216489 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100574 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105042 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157110 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159783 views
Actual
Head of the NATO Military Committee answered whether there should be restrictions on the range of strikes with Western weapons after permission to hit the Russian Federation

Head of the NATO Military Committee answered whether there should be restrictions on the range of strikes with Western weapons after permission to hit the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72968 views

The head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, answered whether he believes that there should be restrictions on the range of weapons provided to Ukraine, after allowing it to use, in particular, American weapons for strikes inside Russia.

The chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, answered whether he believes that there should be restrictions on the range of weapons provided to Ukraine, after allowing it to use, in particular, American weapons for strikes inside Russia. He said this in an interview with the Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

When asked, against the background of allowing Ukraine to use, in particular, American weapons for strikes inside Russia, "why should US and NATO weapons attack Russia directly," Bauer said: "Well, I would turn it around. Militarily, it is the best thing to do." "If you are attacked from a nation that is illegally attacking you and they start a war and you are defending yourself, you can do two things. You can wait until the missiles reach you and then try to kill the arrows, or you kill the archer. And the archer is, in many ways, in Russia. There's aircraft taking off from airfields in Russia. There's the logistic support for the fight in Ukraine from the Russians, which is oil and gas, which is logistics, which is transportation, which is the production of weapons, which is all the things you need in a war. They are being produced and being brought from Russia. So it is the logic thing to do militarily, and it is possible within the law of armed conflict to do that, because the Russians started this war, and the Ukrainians are defending themselves. So it is militarily logic. It is within the law possible to do it, and the only discussion for a while between some nations that gave longer-range weapon systems to Ukraine and Ukraine has been whether they would allow Ukraine to do that. And I'm happy for Ukraine that that permission is there," Bauer said.

When asked if he believes there should be limits on the range of these weapons, Bauer said that "again, in the law on armed conflicts, there's no limits in terms of the range." "So militarily, again, if the target is deeper into Russia, then militarily you want to strike that target; if for example, the aircraft that take off from an airfield deeper into Russia," he said.

"What we've seen with the increasing range that the Ukrainians have been given to strike was that the Russians had to push back, to bring back their logistic nodes, and that, of course, makes it more difficult for the Russians to be successful in the fight. If you have to bring back your logistics from, let's say, 10, 15, 20 kilometers to 50, 100 kilometers, that will make it more cumbersome for the Russians to bring in the logistics. And that helps in the fight. So I think that is the thing you want to do, and if the Russians have to be - if you push back the Russians deeper into Russia, that will make the fight more difficult for them," Bauer said.

"And again, this discussion on escalation, we've heard many times that Putin used or other officials used the word "red lines" when it came to the tanks, when it came to the HIMARS, when it came to the ATACMS. And every time we sort of waited a little bit longer to think about it, and then we gave it, and the result was actually that it wasn't a red line. But the actual result was that the Russians were able to strengthen their defensive works in Ukraine. So in many ways, we have allowed Putin to work on his defense based on him saying it was a red line, and every time we gave the weapon and we used it against him, he's not stupid. So he understands it's within the law and it is militarily logic, then it wasn't a red line. So we have to be careful not to jump, time and time again, to this idea that everything is a red line, that everything is an escalation, because first and foremost, Putin has been lying about basically everything," the admiral said.

"He recently said he would never attack a NATO country. He said to the reporters, if you think that, you are stupid. Well, he lied about attacking Ukraine. So I think the time is over that we should allow Putin to self-deter us, because that's basically what has happened many, many times," Bauer stressed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
natoNATO
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising