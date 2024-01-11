The growth rate of global electric vehicle sales is slowing: 31% in 2023, down from 60% growth in 2022

Sales of electric vehicles in Europe and other countries may slow down next year as drivers wait for cheaper models, and Germany has abandoned subsidies for electric vehicles. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the market research company Rho Motion.

Global sales of fully electric and hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) grew by 31% in 2023, compared to 60% growth in 2022.

The growth rate is slowing down, but this is what is expected in such growing markets. You can't double every year - Charles Lester, Rho Motion's data processing manager, told Reuters.

The expert noted that in 2024, the company predicts global growth in electric vehicle sales of 25-30%. However, sales in Europe in 2024 may be affected by Germany's sudden decision last year to abandon subsidies for electric vehicles.

Another important factor that will affect the overall performance is that, after years of accelerating growth, sales of electric vehicles in Europe and elsewhere may slow down as drivers wait for better, smaller, and cheaper models to arrive in two to three years.

In the Battery Electric Vehicle category, only 8% of sales are in the small car segment. This is set to change with the introduction of smaller models, such as Stellantis' Citroen eC3, which is due to go on sale this year.

According to BloombergNEF, global sales of passenger electric vehicles - battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids - will grow by 21% in 2024 to 16.7 million, with 70% of them being all-electric.

