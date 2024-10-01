The Government reallocated UAH 4.5 billion of subventions for the restoration of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has redistributed almost UAH 4.5 billion in subventions to local budgets for the implementation of projects to restore Ukraine. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"In 2024, the subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of projects under the Program for the Restoration of Ukraine was redistributed between local budgets in the amount of UAH 4 billion 498 million 984.3 thousand," Melnychuk said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.5 billion in grants from Japan to be used to purchase equipment for energy maintenance, equipment and structures for humanitarian demining, and equipment for transportation.