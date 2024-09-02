The government is ready to cover the cost of demining agricultural land

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128007 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132832 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218526 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163866 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159326 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209305 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112679 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105229 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 91131 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107933 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104770 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 79021 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 65057 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209308 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210667 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44240 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 65057 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154264 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153253 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157171 views
The government is ready to cover the cost of demining agricultural land

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27233 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased compensation for the demining of agricultural land to 100%. Farmers submitted 135 applications for demining 3897 plots with a total area of over 17,252 hectares.

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the amount of compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

Details

We fully cover the cost of humanitarian demining of agricultural land for those agricultural producers who are only planning to clear their land... The state will pay for such services so that farmers who participate in the program will be able to sow and harvest crops on the cleared areas next season

- said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The resolution comes into force on the day of its publication. The Center for Humanitarian Demining is to announce the first tenders for humanitarian demining services in the Prozorro system in the near future. This will be available to those farmers who have applied and meet the program's conditions.

To date, farmers have submitted a total of 135 applications for demining 3,897 plots totaling more than 17,252 hectares. 

HelpHelp

The compensation program is open to farmers whose land is located in the de-occupied territories, where contamination or possible contamination with explosive ordnance has been confirmed after a non-technical survey. The designated areas must be located outside the 20-kilometer zone from the line of contact or the state border.

Recall 

The Budget Committee recommended approving the draft law No. 11417 on increasing budget expenditures by UAH 500 billion. The main sources of funding are: spending cuts, additional domestic government bonds, and over-execution of taxes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyAgronomy news

