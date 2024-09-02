The government is ready to cover the cost of demining agricultural land

The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the amount of compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

We fully cover the cost of humanitarian demining of agricultural land for those agricultural producers who are only planning to clear their land... The state will pay for such services so that farmers who participate in the program will be able to sow and harvest crops on the cleared areas next season - said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The resolution comes into force on the day of its publication. The Center for Humanitarian Demining is to announce the first tenders for humanitarian demining services in the Prozorro system in the near future. This will be available to those farmers who have applied and meet the program's conditions.

To date, farmers have submitted a total of 135 applications for demining 3,897 plots totaling more than 17,252 hectares.

The compensation program is open to farmers whose land is located in the de-occupied territories, where contamination or possible contamination with explosive ordnance has been confirmed after a non-technical survey. The designated areas must be located outside the 20-kilometer zone from the line of contact or the state border.

