What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104019 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113949 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144362 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140702 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177896 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285168 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

The Government has simplified the procedure for using the funds of the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20868 views

In particular, the procedure for allocating funds from the Disaster Relief Fund and financing other important projects has been simplified.

The government has simplified the procedure for using funds from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Russia's Armed Aggression to finance other projects. This was reported by of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, UNN reports.

Details 

In particular, the procedure for allocating funds from the Emergency Response Fund and financing other important projects has been simplified. From now on, communities will be able to submit regional recovery projects directly to ministries through the DREAM system

- the post reads. 

In addition, funding from the Transition Projects Fund, the list of which was approved by the Government in 2023, will continue in the new budget year, provided that the earmarked funds are used in a timely manner.

The ministry is confident that such changes will speed up the development of important social projects.

For reference

The Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression was established in the fall of 2022. 

This is a special fund within the state budget to cover a significant part of the country's recovery needs: construction of public buildings and shelters, reconstruction and repair of critical infrastructure, housing for IDPs and people who lost their homes as a result of the hostilities. 

Recall

Since January 1, Ukraine has increased the compensation and duration of support for employerswho hire IDPs, with higher amounts now tied to the minimum wage.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

