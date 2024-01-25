The Government has simplified the procedure for using the funds of the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression

The government has simplified the procedure for using funds from the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Russia's Armed Aggression to finance other projects. This was reported by of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the procedure for allocating funds from the Emergency Response Fund and financing other important projects has been simplified. From now on, communities will be able to submit regional recovery projects directly to ministries through the DREAM system - the post reads.

In addition, funding from the Transition Projects Fund, the list of which was approved by the Government in 2023, will continue in the new budget year, provided that the earmarked funds are used in a timely manner.

The ministry is confident that such changes will speed up the development of important social projects.

For reference

The Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression was established in the fall of 2022.

This is a special fund within the state budget to cover a significant part of the country's recovery needs: construction of public buildings and shelters, reconstruction and repair of critical infrastructure, housing for IDPs and people who lost their homes as a result of the hostilities.

