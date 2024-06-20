The government has expanded the right to receive one-time assistance in the event of the death of a military man: who can get support

The Cabinet of ministers has expanded the range of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance in the event of the death of a serviceman. From now on, the military can indicate who will receive assistance and determine the percentage share for each person from the list. This is reported by UNN with reference to the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war.

details

The circle of persons who will be eligible for one-time monetary assistance has been expanded:

* a woman (man) who lived with a serviceman without marriage registration;

* grandchildren of the deceased serviceman, provided that their parents have died;

* children born after the death of a serviceman.

The government has officially established the right of a serviceman to independently indicate at his personal disposal the circle of persons who will be entitled to receive a one-time monetary assistance according to the percentage shares of this assistance determined by him.

He also established the procedure for distributing shares of assistance in case of refusal of one of the persons from assistance. In addition, the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers prohibited refusal to receive one-time monetary assistance on behalf of minors, minor children of the deceased (deceased) person, as well as incapacitated persons and persons whose civil legal capacity is limited.

In addition, the list of cases in which the payment of one-time monetary assistance is not carried out has been supplemented.

