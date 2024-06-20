The government has expanded the right to receive one-time assistance in the event of the death of a military man: who can get support

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3258 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93957 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 106120 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121991 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190501 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234513 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143889 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369395 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181841 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149661 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93957 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88220 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 106120 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102177 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121991 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1978 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5200 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12101 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13704 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17639 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The government has expanded the right to receive one-time assistance in the event of the death of a military man: who can get support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21699 views

The government has expanded the range of persons entitled to one-time monetary assistance in the event of the death of a serviceman, allowing military personnel to transfer recipients and their percentage.

The government has expanded the right to receive one-time assistance in the event of the death of a military man: who can get support

The Cabinet of ministers has expanded the range of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance in the event of the death of a serviceman. From now on, the military can indicate who will receive assistance and determine the percentage share for each person from the list. This is reported by UNN with reference to the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war. 

details 

The circle of persons who will be eligible for one-time monetary assistance has been expanded:

* a woman (man) who lived with a serviceman without marriage registration;

* grandchildren of the deceased serviceman, provided that their parents have died;

* children born after the death of a serviceman.

The government has officially established the right of a serviceman to independently indicate at his personal disposal the circle of persons who will be entitled to receive a one-time monetary assistance according to the percentage shares of this assistance determined by him.

He also established the procedure for distributing shares of assistance in case of refusal of one of the persons from assistance. In addition, the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers prohibited refusal to receive one-time monetary assistance on behalf of minors, minor children of the deceased (deceased) person, as well as incapacitated persons and persons whose civil legal capacity is limited.

In addition, the list of cases in which the payment of one-time monetary assistance is not carried out has been supplemented.

The government has made changes to the procedure for issuing and issuing a military registration document: what will change20.06.24, 09:49 • 12120 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics