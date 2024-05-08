The Government has established the Headquarters for Preparation for the Heating Season

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers has established the Headquarters for Preparation for the next heating season. It will coordinate efforts to overcome the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy sector and to adapt the fuel and energy complex to new challenges. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

According to the prime minister, the headquarters will include representatives of key ministries and agencies, MPs and representatives of communities.

The headquarters will coordinate all efforts to overcome the consequences of the Russian energy terror, modernize and adapt the fuel and energy complex to new challenges - Shmyhal said.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, the government will more actively attract assistance from partners and work to resolve the debt crisis in the energy sector.

Also today, the government adopted a number of decisions in the energy sector, including a fivefold increase in electricity subsidies for residents of Kharkiv region who were left without electricity due to Russian attacks.

Massive russian attacks caused more than a billion dollars in losses to the energy sector - Ministry of Energy