Government has approved the decision to launch eAcces: it will allow checking the legality of products through Diia

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved documents for the functioning of the eAcces system, which should help fight the shadow market for alcohol and tobacco. The system will allow checking the legality of products through Diia and will simplify the receipt of excise stamps for businesses, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

"Smuggling-free tobacco and alcohol market is coming soon. The government has adopted regulations for the eAcces system. We are approaching the launch of a digital product to combat the shadow alcohol and tobacco market," said Fedorov.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted regulations on the functioning of the eAcces system. "These documents will essentially regulate the use of eAcces by businesses, government agencies and citizens. This is an important stage of preparation for the launch," Urdov said.

According to Fedorov, the losses from smuggling are enormous - "in 2023 alone, the state lost more than 30 billion.

"eTax will replace this situation - Ukrainians will check the legality of a product through Diia, as each official product will have an electronic excise stamp with a unique code. Businesses will receive excise stamps without bureaucracy and visits to the tax service, quickly and transparently," said Fedorov.

He is convinced that the digitalization of the sector will help save billions of budget. "That is why we continue to prepare for the launch of eAccounts. You can find out how the product will work on website," the official wrote.

Fedorov on working on excis: we plan to launch the system in 2026