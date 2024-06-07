The government approved a list of languages of national minorities that are threatened with extinction

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38667 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100487 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148412 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243780 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172840 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164387 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148159 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222113 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75483 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110104 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34725 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48151 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83687 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243780 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208452 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234380 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221369 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 38667 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24884 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30274 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110104 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112491 views
The government approved a list of languages of national minorities that are threatened with extinction

The government approved a list of languages of national minorities that are threatened with extinction

 • 19011 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of endangered languages of national minorities, which includes Belarusian, Gagauz, Karaite, Crimean Tatar, krymchat, Urum, Gypsy, rumey and Yiddish.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of languages of national minorities (communities) and indigenous peoples of Ukraine that are threatened with extinction. This list includes, in particular, Belarusian, Gagauz, Karaite, Crimean Tatar, krymchak, and Urum languages. This was announced by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The list of languages of national minorities (communities) and indigenous peoples of Ukraine that are threatened with extinction has been approved. The list includes Belarusian, Gagauz, Karaite, Crimean Tatar, krymchak, Roma, rumey, Urum languages and Yiddish,

Melnichuk wrote.

Addition

The Ombudsman proposed to introduce a day of national minorities in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCulture
ukraineUkraine

