The government approved a list of languages of national minorities that are threatened with extinction

The list of languages of national minorities (communities) and indigenous peoples of Ukraine that are threatened with extinction has been approved. The list includes Belarusian, Gagauz, Karaite, Crimean Tatar, krymchak, Roma, rumey, Urum languages and Yiddish, Melnichuk wrote.

The Ombudsman proposed to introduce a day of national minorities in Ukraine.