What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The government allowed defense companies to book employees without restrictions on the number and regardless of military rank

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22375 views

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the legislation to allow defense companies to reserve persons liable for military service without restrictions on the number and military rank, regardless of age.

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the procedure for reserving employees liable for military service at defense industry enterprises. According to them, defense companies are allowed to book employees without restrictions on the number and regardless of military rank, age and military specialty, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Details

As noted, the government has amended Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023, which regulates the reservation of persons liable for military service during martial law, regarding the reservation of employees of defense industry enterprises.

According to the decision, employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations designated by the Ministry of Strategic Industries as critical to the defense industry are armored:

  • regardless of military rank, age, or military specialty;
  • without restrictions on the number of persons liable for military service who are subject to reservation.

From now on, defense companies will be able to book their employees subject to military service without any restrictions on the number of employees and without taking into account the level of shortage of their military specialty. This will strengthen the potential of the defense industry and provide defense enterprises with the opportunity to operate stably and increase production volumes

  - said Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Igor Fomenko.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy

Contact us about advertising