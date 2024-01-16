The government allowed defense companies to book employees without restrictions on the number and regardless of military rank
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the procedure for reserving employees liable for military service at defense industry enterprises. According to them, defense companies are allowed to book employees without restrictions on the number and regardless of military rank, age and military specialty, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.
Details
As noted, the government has amended Resolution No. 76 of January 27, 2023, which regulates the reservation of persons liable for military service during martial law, regarding the reservation of employees of defense industry enterprises.
According to the decision, employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations designated by the Ministry of Strategic Industries as critical to the defense industry are armored:
- regardless of military rank, age, or military specialty;
- without restrictions on the number of persons liable for military service who are subject to reservation.
From now on, defense companies will be able to book their employees subject to military service without any restrictions on the number of employees and without taking into account the level of shortage of their military specialty. This will strengthen the potential of the defense industry and provide defense enterprises with the opportunity to operate stably and increase production volumes