The Government allocates additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and the region to restore the power grid

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is allocating an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. These funds will be used to restore the region's and the city's power system, install cogeneration units, modular boilers and gas generators. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports .

The government is allocating an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. These funds will be used to restore the region's and the city's power system, install cogeneration units, modular boilers and gas generators. These are funds to ensure that Kharkiv residents have electricity and heat in winter, - Shmyhal wrote.

Details

According to him, the central level continues to take active measures to decentralize the energy system. This plan is based on two principles.

"The first is the availability of energy equipment for people, condominiums, communities and businesses. The second is to simplify the connection and operation of this energy equipment," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the Russian occupiers had destroyed all generation in Kharkiv, all thermal power plants were destroyed.