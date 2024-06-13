The Government allocates additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and the region to restore the power grid

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43359 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140828 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232287 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169494 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162558 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202921 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44581 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48196 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41524 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100557 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216224 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202921 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229106 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216481 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100557 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105024 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157103 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155937 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159777 views
The Government allocates additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and the region to restore the power grid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37950 views

The Government of Ukraine allocates an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and the region to restore power grids, install cogeneration units, modular boilers and gas generators to ensure electricity and heat supply in winter.

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is allocating an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. These funds will be used to restore the region's and the city's power system, install cogeneration units, modular boilers and gas generators. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports .

The government is allocating an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. These funds will be used to restore the region's and the city's power system, install cogeneration units, modular boilers and gas generators. These are funds to ensure that Kharkiv residents have electricity and heat in winter,

- Shmyhal wrote.

Details

According to him, the central level continues to take active measures to decentralize the energy system. This plan is based on two principles.

"The first is the availability of energy equipment for people, condominiums, communities and businesses. The second is to simplify the connection and operation of this energy equipment," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the Russian occupiers had destroyed all generation in Kharkiv, all thermal power plants were destroyed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy

