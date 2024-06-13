The Government allocates additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and the region to restore the power grid
Kyiv • UNN
The Government of Ukraine allocates an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and the region to restore power grids, install cogeneration units, modular boilers and gas generators to ensure electricity and heat supply in winter.
Today, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is allocating an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. These funds will be used to restore the region's and the city's power system, install cogeneration units, modular boilers and gas generators. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, the central level continues to take active measures to decentralize the energy system. This plan is based on two principles.
"The first is the availability of energy equipment for people, condominiums, communities and businesses. The second is to simplify the connection and operation of this energy equipment," Shmyhal said.
Addendum
Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the Russian occupiers had destroyed all generation in Kharkiv, all thermal power plants were destroyed.