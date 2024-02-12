The "ghost of Belbek" does not give rest: Humeniuk on constant maneuvers in the occupied Crimea

The occupiers are conducting constant maneuvers in Crimea to redistribute the air defense system. This was reported by the head of the press center of the "South" military command on the air of "We-Ukraine" Natalia Gumenyuk, reports UNN.

"Their maneuvers are aimed more at redistributing their air defense system, because we have created holes in it. In addition, there is a need to redistribute their ammunition stockpiles, because they realize that we know the locations. The air component is also very uneasy, as the "ghost of Belbek" is haunting other locations as well," noted Humeniuk.

Recall

According to Humeniuk, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the occupiers to recruit for future assaults and 70% of losses from Russian assault groups is a very powerful result for the conditions in which Ukrainian soldiers hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson region.