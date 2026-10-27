The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment were lost in one day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,400 troops, 1,794 drones and 21 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine. The enemy’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,581,840. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian military command, during the day the Defense Forces also destroyed 2 multiple-launch rocket systems and 1 Russian air defense system.

In addition, the occupiers lost 232 vehicles and fuel trucks, 7 ground robotic systems and 1 piece of special equipment.

Total Russian army losses as of October 27

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia, according to estimates by the General Staff, has lost approximately 1,581,840 troops, 12,448 tanks and 25,609 armored combat vehicles.

Total losses of artillery systems reached 51,653 units, multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,241, and air defense systems – 1,727.

Ukrainian troops also report the destruction of 449 Russian aircraft, 356 helicopters and 584,252 operational-tactical drones. In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 5,138 cruise missiles.

The General Staff notes that data on Russian military losses is being уточнено.

A ceasefire regime has begun in the occupied city of Oleshky to carry out a humanitarian mission