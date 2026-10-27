The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment were lost in one day

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
05:58 AM • 8178 views
"Either Trump is lying, or Musk": U.S. Congress demands to find out who restricted Starlink for Ukraine
05:26 AM • 18815 views
Overnight, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fatalities, injuries and extensive destructionPhoto
05:13 AM • 14311 views
In Kyiv, a Russian missile struck the Southern Bridge—metro service was partially suspended and bus routes were changedVideo
04:17 AM • 15659 views
A woman infected with the Ebola virus has returned to Europe – does the disease pose a threat of spreading across the continent?
02:17 AM • 19464 views
Ukraine faces a "harsh winter," and Putin is not seeking peace – Kallas issues a dire warning
01:40 AM • 18634 views
Russia is launching a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv – powerful explosions are rocking the capital
12:37 AM • 15626 views
France is sharply ramping up production of HAMMER air bombs, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use to destroy Russian targets
October 26, 11:55 PM • 17236 views
"Morally incapable" – influential Republican criticizes Trump for concessions to Putin
October 26, 11:17 PM • 14503 views
Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO
October 26, 10:57 PM • 12749 views
Harry Kane is the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.1m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
Actor Walter Koenig of the cult TV series "Star Trek" has diedOctober 26, 09:20 PM • 21100 views
Hollywood’s Secret Romances – It Has Become Known Who Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Madonna DatedOctober 26, 10:07 PM • 20964 views
Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy PhotoOctober 26, 10:26 PM • 20784 views
Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancerOctober 26, 11:06 PM • 19028 views
In occupied Luhansk region, drones attacked an ammunition depot – powerful detonations are ongoingVideo01:17 AM • 19375 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 33648 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 37260 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 35575 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 43863 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 78308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first timeVideo06:14 AM • 1200 views
Luxurious baths, statues of gods, and precious objects – archaeologists have found the likely residence of a Roman military commanderPhoto04:05 AM • 12163 views
Sofía Vergara spotted holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman – Hollywood is buzzing about a new romance03:05 AM • 12968 views
Meghan Markle is preparing to return to television – the Duchess could become the host of a popular show02:06 AM • 13651 views
Natalie Portman spoke for the first time about life after the birth of her third child01:06 AM • 15374 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Hill
The New York Times

The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment were lost in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2240 views

The General Staff reported 1,400 Russian military personnel killed in one day. The total losses of the Russian army have reached approximately 1,581,840 personnel.

The General Staff reported how many Russian military personnel and pieces of equipment were lost in one day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 1,400 troops, 1,794 drones and 21 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine. The enemy’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,581,840. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian military command, during the day the Defense Forces also destroyed 2 multiple-launch rocket systems and 1 Russian air defense system.

In addition, the occupiers lost 232 vehicles and fuel trucks, 7 ground robotic systems and 1 piece of special equipment.

Total Russian army losses as of October 27

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia, according to estimates by the General Staff, has lost approximately 1,581,840 troops, 12,448 tanks and 25,609 armored combat vehicles.

Total losses of artillery systems reached 51,653 units, multiple-launch rocket systems – 2,241, and air defense systems – 1,727.

Ukrainian troops also report the destruction of 449 Russian aircraft, 356 helicopters and 584,252 operational-tactical drones. In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 5,138 cruise missiles.

The General Staff notes that data on Russian military losses is being уточнено.

A ceasefire regime has begun in the occupied city of Oleshky to carry out a humanitarian mission27.10.26, 03:09 • 2466 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukraine