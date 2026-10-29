General Staff confirmed the destruction of Russia’s "Shahed infrastructure"

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a strike on russia's "Shahed infrastructure"—hitting a UAV storage facility, a drone port and fuel supplies, UNN writes.

Details

"On October 28 and during the night of October 29, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit three infrastructure facilities for the russian army's attack UAVs in the area of Navlya (Bryansk region, russia). Hitting a storage facility for Geran drones, a drone port and a fuel and lubricants depot reduces the russian aggressor's ability to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure with drones of various modifications," the General Staff reported.

The General Staff named other targets that were hit:

in the Bryansk region: two radar stations—in the areas of Starodub and the settlement of Medvedove; UAV command posts—in the areas of the settlements of Savlukove and Vitovka. Hitting the radar stations creates gaps in the enemy's radar coverage;

in Donetsk region: the occupiers' command and observation post in the area of the settlement of Novohrodivka.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces are striking enemy facilities within the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. Such actions will continue until russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is fully terminated," the General Staff emphasized.

General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities