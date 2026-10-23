The former television-presenter couple whose romance caused a scandal have announced their engagement to each other

American actor Andrew Shue, known for the series "Melrose Place," and attorney Marilee Fiebig have announced their engagement after three years of dating. Particular attention was drawn to the couple by the story of how they met: their former partners, television hosts Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes, had previously become a couple themselves. Entertainment Weekly reports this, citing PEOPLE, writes UNN.

Details

Andrew Shue spoke about the engagement in an interview with PEOPLE. The actor said he was grateful for the unexpected changes in his personal life and the opportunity to build a new relationship.

The story began in November 2022, when the romance between GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes became public. At the time, both were married, although they later claimed they had already separated from their partners.

How the television hosts’ former partners became a couple

In March 2023, Andrew Shue officially divorced Amy Robach, and in October of the same year, Marilee Fiebig’s marriage to T. J. Holmes ended.

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Shue and Fiebig later began dating. According to the actor, their relationship developed naturally as both needed support after changes in their personal lives.

Andrew is raising three sons from a previous marriage, while Marilee has a daughter.

Notably, news of their engagement emerged shortly after Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes got married. Thus, both couples, whose previous marriages became the focus of a high-profile story, have now begun a new chapter in their personal lives.

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