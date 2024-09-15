The Foreign Ministry is working on the return of Ukrainians from abroad - Sibiga

Creating the right conditions will facilitate the return of Ukrainians from abroad. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is working with European partners to implement initiatives that will help return Ukrainians who were forced to leave due to the Russian invasion.

It is time to discuss the EU's return programs for Ukrainians. For this, appropriate conditions need to be created, including security guarantees, access to medical services, and housing reconstruction. This should be a priority - emphasized Andriy Sybiga.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is actively cooperating with the European Commission, in particular with European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson, to develop strategies to encourage Ukrainians to return home.

Sibiga urges partners to invest in Ukrainian arms production