Sibiga urges partners to invest in Ukrainian arms production
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on partners to invest in weapons production in Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of joining NATO and strengthening air defense for the security of the whole of Europe.
Details
In a speech at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga emphasized that strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities is one of the key priorities for the next six months.
Mr. Sibiga also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's accession to NATO, which will be of historic importance not only for our country but for the entire European continent. He also outlined the need to strengthen the air defense system.
The air shield over Ukraine is important not only for our country but also for the whole of Europe. We are actively working on obtaining additional systems to strengthen our air defense and launching their production in Ukraine
