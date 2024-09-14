Sibiga urges partners to invest in Ukrainian arms production

Sibiga appealed to partners to invest in Ukrainian arms production and increase Ukraine's defense self-sufficiency. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In a speech at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga emphasized that strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities is one of the key priorities for the next six months.

Mr. Sibiga also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's accession to NATO, which will be of historic importance not only for our country but for the entire European continent. He also outlined the need to strengthen the air defense system.

The air shield over Ukraine is important not only for our country but also for the whole of Europe. We are actively working on obtaining additional systems to strengthen our air defense and launching their production in Ukraine - the minister said.

Ukraine is discussing with Poland the use of their air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles - Sibiga