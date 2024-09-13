First moments of freedom and calls to relatives of Ukrainians released from captivity: footage shown

Today, 49 more Ukrainian citizens are returning home. The first footage and calls to their families were shared by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

The first moments of freedom. They have been waiting for them for so long. The first words of support and understanding: they are waited for, they are loved, Ukraine is fighting. We are doing everything possible to bring each and every one of them back home. - signed photos and videos at the Coordination Center.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets published one of the calls of the released Ukrainian with the words "I'm at home".

He pointed out that Ukraine is working every day to ensure that every child, every family waiting for their loved one to be released from Russian captivity, hears these cherished words.

Another 49 Ukrainians returned home: Ukraine conducted the 56th prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation

The Ombudsman also published a video of a Ukrainian woman released from Russian captivity sharing her first emotions after returning home.

She said that she wrote to her mother, "pray, mom, I'll be home, I had a dream.

