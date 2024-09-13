First moments of freedom and calls to relatives of Ukrainians released from captivity: footage shown

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115585 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118129 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192457 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150401 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151066 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142128 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195296 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112351 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184413 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104991 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 50446 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 77141 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 73412 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 47726 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 54366 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192459 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184413 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199696 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148456 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152014 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143015 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159491 views
First moments of freedom and calls to relatives of Ukrainians released from captivity: footage shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13335 views

49 Ukrainian citizens have returned from Russian captivity. The Coordination Headquarters and the Ombudsman shared footage of the first emotions of the released prisoners and their calls to their families saying “I'm home”.

Today, 49 more Ukrainian citizens are returning home. The first footage and calls to their families were shared by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN

 The first moments of freedom. They have been waiting for them for so long. The first words of support and understanding: they are waited for, they are loved, Ukraine is fighting. We are doing everything possible to bring each and every one of them back home.

- signed photos and videos at the Coordination Center. 

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets published one of the calls of the released Ukrainian  with the words "I'm at home". 

He pointed out that Ukraine is working every day to ensure that every child, every family waiting for their loved one to be released from Russian captivity, hears these cherished words.

Another 49 Ukrainians returned home: Ukraine conducted the 56th prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation13.09.24, 13:56 • 18202 views

The Ombudsman also published a video of a Ukrainian woman released from Russian captivity sharing her first emotions after returning home.

She said that she wrote to her mother, "pray, mom, I'll be home, I had a dream.

Prisoner exchange: Ukraine returns 15 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal13.09.24, 14:44 • 14563 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

