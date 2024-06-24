ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The fire in the Russian Research Institute, which produces radio components, is becoming more and more large-scale: it is known about two dead and four wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18867 views

Two people were killed and four were injured in an explosion and fire on an area of 4,000 square meters at the Platan Research Institute in Russia.

The fire in the Russian Research Institute, which produces radio components, is becoming more and more large-scale: it is known about two dead and four wounded

In the Russian Federation, the fire at the Platan Research Institute is becoming more and more extensive - 4 thousand square meters have already been engulfed in flames. According to Russian Telegram channels, an explosion occurred in the building, it is known about two dead and four wounded, reports UNN.

"Explosion at the Platan Research Institute in Fryazin, Moscow region. Previously, gas cylinders detonated inside. 4 thousand square meters are already burning. There may still be people in the black thick smoke — more than a hundred rescuers are trying to break inside to get them out into the fresh air," Mash reports.

At the same time, 112, citing sources, reports four victims.

Mash later reported that two victims were also known.

"At least 2 people were killed in the building of the Research Institute "Platan". Previously, they fell out of the window, trying to escape from the fire," the report says.

Recall

Near Moscow there was a fire on the territory of the Research Institute "Platan", which is engaged in the production of electronic parts and radio components. One of the buildings is on fire, people are breaking windows so as not to suffocate.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World